Stipe Miocic targets UFC 309 title clash with Jon Jones at Madison Square Garden: ‘I want that fight’

After revealing a planned title fight with Jon Jones has missed a targeted July landing pad, former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic has sights on a UFC 309 fight with the Rochester native in November at Madison Square Garden.

Miocic, a former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined for over three years, most recently dropping his title in a stunning second round one-punch KO loss to Francis Ngannou in the pair’s rematch.

As for Jones, the former pound-for-pound number one headlined UFC 285 back in March of last year in his own hiatus-snapping comeback, submitting former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane with a stunning first round guillotine choke submission win to claim the vacant championship.

And confirming over the course of the weekend how he has struck a verbal agreement with the UFC to make his return in a title fight against Miocic, Jones – according to the Ohio veteran, was initially targeted to defend that crown as soon as July.

Stipe Miocic confirms plans for UFC 309 fight with Jon Jones

Revealing his plans to continue his sidelining until he stands opposite Jones, Miocic confirmed a pairing with the former light heavyweight kingpin is now in the works for UFC 309 in November – for the promotion’s annual card at Madison Square Garden.

“That’s what I want,” Stipe Miocic told Quinton Jackson on the JAXXON Podcast. “I’m gonna wait. I don’t care, I want that fight.”

“They [the UFC] were talking about July, that passed on,” Stipe Miocic explained. “I’m thinking more – maybe November again in New York.

Without a victory since 2020, Miocic headlined UFC 252 in August of that year in a title trilogy rubber match against common-foe, Daniel Cormier, landing a unanimous decision win over the former duel-weight champion to successfully retain the heavyweight crown.

Who wins in a UFC 309 title fight: Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic?