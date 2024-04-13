Jiri Prochazka lands stunning knockout win over Aleksandar Rakic in rallying win – UFC 300 Highlights

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka once more turned in a rallying win tonight en route to success in his featured preliminary clash against Serbian contender, Aleksandar Rakic — landing a second round ground strikes TKO win over his fellow European in the pair’s grudge match at UFC 300.

Czech Republic native, Prochazka, a former undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, Prochazka, has been sidelined since last November, suffering a second round TKO loss to Alex Pereira in the pair’s vacant title fight at Madison Square Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

As for Rakic, the Serb had been sidelined since 2022, suffering a catastrophic knee injury en route to a TKO defeat against former undisputed champion, Jan Blachowicz.

And causing Jiri Prochazka massive trouble tonight in the pair’s potential title-eliminator at UFC 300, Rakic shut down the lead leg for the Czech light heavyweight contender with a slew of slamming low kick, appearing to severely mitigating his movement.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

However, in the second round, former UFC and Rizin FF champion, Prochazka waded into the fire with Rakic time and time again, eventually finding the button on the American Top Team striker, sending him reeling and eventually to the canvas.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

And in a messy scramble on the ground, Prochazka prevailed with a slew of ground strikes, forcing a stoppage win — before setting his sights on the victor of tonight’s main event title fight between former foe, Pereira, and incoming headliner, Jamahal Hill.

Below, catch the highlights from Jiri Prochazka’s knockout win over Aleksandar Rakic