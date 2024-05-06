Jon Jones weighs up Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall fights with UFC return in the works: ‘Decisions, decisions’
Confirming over the course of the weekend how he has struck a verbal agreement with the UFC to make a return to the Octagon later this annum amid his year-plus layoff, heavyweight champion, Jon Jones appears open to all possibilities after his return – in the form of fights with Alex Pereira or Tom Aspinall.
Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion under the banner of the promotion, and a current heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined since March of last year.
Snapping a lengthy hiatus on that occasion, Rochester native, Jones made his heavyweight divisional debut in a vacant title affair against former interim champion, Ciryl Gane, submitting the Frenchman with a first round guillotine choke submission win.
And forced from a November return against former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden, Jones had suffered a pectoral tendon tear in the weeks ahead of the long-anticipated clash.
Weighing up a return over the course of the weekend on his official social media, Jones had confirmed he had struck a verbal agreement with promotional brass to make a UFC return, and is still targeting a fight with the above-mentioned, Miocic in his comeback.
Jon Jones claims he has many “decisions” to make on his UFC future
Furthermore, Jones suggested a potential heavyweight title defense against former two-weight champion, Pereira – but admits he has a lot of decisions, as fans clamor for him to take on interim champion, Aspinall after his fight with Miocic.
“Stipe (Miocic) and then decisions, decisions,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “I’m coole with this spot.”
As for Pereira, the former two-division gold holder has welcomed the chance to fight Jones in the future – suggesting a staggering weight gain in order to make good on a long-anticipated move to the division.
Who would you like to see Jon Jones fight after his return with Stipe Miocic?