Jon Jones weighs up Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall fights with UFC return in the works: ‘Decisions, decisions’

ByRoss Markey
Jon Jones weighs up Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall fights after UFC return decisions decisions

Confirming over the course of the weekend how he has struck a verbal agreement with the UFC to make a return to the Octagon later this annum amid his year-plus layoff, heavyweight champion, Jon Jones appears open to all possibilities after his return – in the form of fights with Alex Pereira or Tom Aspinall.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion under the banner of the promotion, and a current heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined since March of last year.

Mandatory Credit: Patrick T. Fallon – AFP

Snapping a lengthy hiatus on that occasion, Rochester native, Jones made his heavyweight divisional debut in a vacant title affair against former interim champion, Ciryl Gane, submitting the Frenchman with a first round guillotine choke submission win.

And forced from a November return against former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden, Jones had suffered a pectoral tendon tear in the weeks ahead of the long-anticipated clash. 

Jon Jones claims his relationship with UFC is great I'm the highest paid athlete
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Weighing up a return over the course of the weekend on his official social media, Jones had confirmed he had struck a verbal agreement with promotional brass to make a UFC return, and is still targeting a fight with the above-mentioned, Miocic in his comeback.

Jon Jones claims he has many “decisions” to make on his UFC future

Furthermore, Jones suggested a potential heavyweight title defense against former two-weight champion, Pereira – but admits he has a lot of decisions, as fans clamor for him to take on interim champion, Aspinall after his fight with Miocic.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“Stipe (Miocic) and then decisions, decisions,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “I’m coole with this spot.”

As for Pereira, the former two-division gold holder has welcomed the chance to fight Jones in the future – suggesting a staggering weight gain in order to make good on a long-anticipated move to the division.

Who would you like to see Jon Jones fight after his return with Stipe Miocic?

