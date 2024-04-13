Alex Pereira reveals stunning weight gain ahead of light heavyweight headliner at UFC 300
Less than 24 hours after weighing in at the 205-pound limit for his light heavyweight title fight against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, Alex Pereira is looking more like a heavyweight.
In a video initially shared on Pereira’s Instagram account, ‘Poatan’ stepped on the scale to reveal that in just a few short hours, he had gone from 205 pounds to a whopping 232 pounds. For comparison, former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic weighed in at 234 pounds for his last fight against Francis Ngannou.
It’s crazy to think that at one point, Alex Pereira was cutting down to middleweight and still competing at the highest level.
Alex Pereira Tops a historic night of fights in ‘sin city’
Just seven fights into his Octagon career, Pereira is set to headline the biggest card in UFC history. Emanating from the familiar confines of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the promotion’s landmark event will host 12 current or former champions, all of whom made weight without issue on Friday morning.
In the co-main event of the evening, reigning strawweight world champion Zhang Weili puts her title on the line in an all-Chinese clash with the division’s top-ranked contender Yan Xiaonan.
Rounding out the main card will be a BMF title fight that has “the people’s main event” written all over it. Justin Gaethje puts his bragging rights belt up for grabs against Dana White’s all-time favorite featherweight, Max Holloway.
Check out the full UFC 300 card below:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, 10 p.m. ET)
- Alex Pereira(c) vs. Jamahal Hill – UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
- Zhang Weili(c) vs. Yan Xiaonan – UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship
- Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway – BMF Title Fight
- Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar
- Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
- Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo