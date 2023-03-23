Alex Pereira is already in the process of cutting weight for his highly anticipated rematch with Israel Adesanya.

Miami-Dade Arena in Florida will play host to UFC 287 featuring a middleweight title showdown between longtime rivals Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. After scoring two wins over ‘The Last Stylebender’ under the GLORY Kickboxing banner, the Brazilian behemoth followed Adesanya into mixed martial arts and was intent on handing him the biggest loss of his combat sports career. Pereira did exactly that, delivering a shocking fifth-round knockout to secure his third victory over Adesanya and taking his 185-pound crown in the process at UFC 281 in November.

Alex Pereira Cutting Weight Three Weeks Out From UFC 287

Weeks away from their second meeting inside the Octagon, Alex Pereira is already in the process of cutting weight. In an image shared by BJJ black belt Plinio Cruz on Instagram, Pereira can be seen sweating it out before his first UFC title defense on April 8.

Alex Pereira is really heavy cutting weight three weeks before the fight 😳#UFC287 pic.twitter.com/CIoFfpFn5U — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 23, 2023

Alex Pereira is a monster of a middleweight, standing at an impressive 6’4″ making him the tallest active fighter in the division. As a result, ‘Poatan’ is required to cut a significant amount of weight to make the division limit. That also means that when he steps into the Octagon on fight night, he likely outweighs his opponent by a massive margin. For his UFC 276 bout with Sean Strickland, Pereira made the 185-pound weight limit, but reportedly put on an incredible 33-pounds overnight, making him 218 pounds during the time of the fight.

That undeniably plays a role in the power he possesses inside the cage and it helped him walk away with a UFC title wrapped around his waist after just four fights with the promotion. Alex Pereira is 7-1 overall in his MMA career with six of those wins coming by way of knockout. His lone decision victory came against Bruno Silva last March.