Dana White confirms post-Fight bonus winners set to receive $300,000 checks at UFC 300: ‘It’s done’

Following a request for a massive increase in post-fight bonus pursues for Performance of the Night – or Fight of the Night honors at UFC 300 this weekend from former interim champion, Justin Gaethje – promotional CEO, Dana White has confirmed victors will receive $300,000 checks, opposed to a standard $50,000 payday.

Set to return to tentpole status this weekend, the organization host a massive UFC 300 card, featuring a pair of undisputed championship fight clashes, as well as a symbolic title showdown – featuring the above-mentioned, Gaethje.

Taking main event honors: an undisputed light heavyweight championship fight between Alex Pereira and the returning former champion, Jamahal Hill – with the victor emerging with the 205lbs championship in tow.

Making history in the co-main event: the first-ever all-Chinese undisputed championship fight inside the Octagon – with undisputed strawweight queen, Zhang Weili returning to defend her title against compatriot contender, Yan Xiaonan.

And making his comeback in attempt of his first defense of the symbolic BMF crown, Gaethje welcomes former featherweight champion, Max Holloway back to action – in the Hawiian’s sophomore outing at the lightweight class.

Ahead of fight night, earlier this month, Gaethje – who predicted a “violent” doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Holloway, urged the promotion to increase the usual post-fight bonus checks from a standard $50,000 – to a sum of $300,000 – in honor of the card.

Dana White confirms $300,000 bonus checks on the line at UFC 300

Upon questioning from MMA Junkie reporter, Mike Bohn at tonight’s pre-fight press conference at the MGM Grand, White confirmed post-fight bonus victors – of Performance of the Night honors, and Fight of the Night honors, would receive a massive $300,000 check.

