Bo Nickal Says Betting On Him Is ‘Free Money’ Ahead Of UFC 300 Fight

Bo Nickal tells fans to bet on him at UFC 300, as he calls it free money.

Nickal is set to open the UFC 300 main card against Cody Brundage in an intriguing matchup. Heading into the fight, Nickal is the biggest favorite on the card as he’s a massive -2100 which implies a 95.5% chance of winning the fight.

At the current odds, you would need ot bet $2100 to win $100 if you think Nickal wins, but the undefeated prospect says it’s free money.

“Yeah, I think the math checks out, to me,” Nickal said at UFC 300 media day (via MMAMania). “If I’m being honest, any number on me is basically just free money at this point. I had some people asking me predictions and things like that for the fight. It’s really tough to predict a fight, but I know I’m gonna win. That’s the one thing I’m really sure of.”

Nickal has been a massive betting favorite in both of his UFC fights, as well as his two Contender Series fights. But, he has made quick work of all of his opponents, so he says it has been easy money for anyone who bets on him.

Cody Brundage questions Betting Odds Ahea Of Bo Nickal Fight

At the current odds, Bo Nickal is expected to run through Cody Brundage, but the Factory X fighter doesn’t think that will happen.

Instead, Brundage questions Nickal’s skillset as he says the NCAA wrestler hasn’t been tested which he plans on doing. He also doesn’t understand the odds, as he thinks Nickal or anyone in MMA should be this big of a favorite.

“So for him to be that big of a favorite, it seems insane to me. Obviously, I’m a little biased.” Cody Brundage said UFC 300 media day (via BJPENN). “But, it seems pretty wild. People think he’s the second coming of Jesus Christ in MMA, but I just don’t see it.”

Heading into UFC 300, both Nickal and Brundage are confident they will be able to get their hand raised on Saturday night in Las Vegas.