Alex Pereira plans to ‘Rest a little’ after title fight at UFC 303, still wants to compete in December

Alex Pereira has definitive plans to “rest” for some time ahead of his short-notice return at UFC 303 this month, however, still wants to fight in December of this year – if not November in another return to Madison Square Garden.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current light heavyweight gold holder, is slated to return in less than two weeks time at UFC 303 during International Fight Week – taking on former champion, Jiri Prochazka in a short-notice rematch.

Replacing an injury-stricken, Conor McGregor, Pereira returns after headlining UFC 300 as recent as April, landing a devastating opening round knockout win over the returning, Jamahal Hill – emerging unscathed from the title fight.

And sharing his thoughts on his decision to take on Prochazka in a short-notice rematch, Pereira appears more than confident, claiming his “ancestors” will guide him into battle in Las Vegas against the former champion.

“I understand that this fight [with Jiri Prochazka] is very close and there may be difficultes with the lead up time BUT if there is somebody that can make this happen it is me!” Alex Pereira posted on his official Instagram account. ‘POATAN!”

“This is why I am one of the biggest names in the UFC, Alex Pereira!” Alex Pereira continued. “I take risks that not one other person would be willing to take but I know I have my ancestors with me. The spirits are with me and I’m ready for it all.”

Alex Pereira plans to “rest a little” after his UFC 303 return

Furthermore, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira confirmed he would likely have to miss a planned UFC 305 return in August in Australia, however, still wants to fight in either November of December in a third outing this annum.

“Now I think it will be a lot of things,” Alex Pereira said on his YouTube channel about the possibility of fighting at UFC 305. “Got to focus on this fight. I don’t know what will happen after. But I also want to rest a little. I have time to fight til the end of the year. Til December, November – December.”

“Who knows? In Madison Square Garden: a spot where I feel very good at,” Alex Pereira explained. “There’s time, I had my doubts. If I do the August one, I want to do an end of year one [fight]. But now it’s possible. I put it in my head I can do it because I have time for it. Yes, we were talking in respect to August in Australia. I would love it. …”

