Dana White shuts down questions amid Conor McGregor’s exit from UFC 303: ‘I’m not gonna talk until he’s healed’

UFC CEO, Dana White has claimed he is not willing to talk about the immediate fighting future of former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor until the Dubliner is “healed” from his undisclosed injury, which has officially ruled him from a UFC 303 comeback.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, was slated to headline UFC 303 later this month during International Fight Week, taking on long-time foe, Michael Chandler in a welterweight division return.

However, earlier this week, promotional boss, White confirmed McGregor’s return fight has been cancelled, with the veteran striker suffering an undisclosed injury – which will reportedly sideline him for at least two months.

In turn, the UFC 303 headliner has been set in the form of an undisputed light heavyweight championship rematch – with Alex Pereira taking on former titleholder, Jiri Prochazka in a short-notice showdown in Las Vegas.

Furthermore, the promotion have also since reshuffled the event’s co-headliner, with former featherweight title challenger, Brian Ortega taking on the surging, Diego Lopes, who is fresh from a finish over Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 300 earlier this year.

Dana White unwilling to discuss Conor McGregor’s future

Sharing his thoughts publicly for the first time since McGregor’s exit from his UFC 303 return against Chandler – White refused to be drawn on the Dubliner’s future, claiming he won’t be discussing his future until his injury is past him.

“It’s the business, man,” Dana White told Sports Business Journal. “This is the way it goes. And from here on, I’m not going to talk about it until when he’s (Conor McGregor) healed and he’s right. Then we’ll look at the landscape and see what we can figure out.”

Reports has also emerged regarding the possibility of a rescheduled pairing between McGregor and Chandler, with a welterweight clash now targeted to take place potentially at the end of August, if not at an event in September.

