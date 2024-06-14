UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 on Saturday 29th June 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: UFC 303: “Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2”
- Date: Sat, Jun. 29, 2024
- Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
- Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims and 10 p.m. ET for the Main Card)
- Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. GMT and the Main Card at 3 a.m. GMT )
Contents
Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 Full fight card
Main Card
- Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2: Light Heavyweight
- Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes: Featherweight
- Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg: Light Heavyweight
- Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson: Women’s Bantamweight
- Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page: Welterweight
Prelims
- Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault: Middleweight
- Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili: Featherweight
- Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva: Featherweight
- Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri: Bantamweight
Early Prelims
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson: Women’s Strawweight
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday: Heavyweight
- Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez: Flyweight
- Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira: Bantamweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Alex Pereira
|Jiří Procházka
|Country:
|Brazil
|Czechia
|Age:
|36
|31
|Height:
|6 ft 4 in (193 cm)
|6 ft 4 in (193 cm)
|Reach:
|79 in (200 cm)
|80 in (203 cm)
|Weight:
|205 lbs
|205 lbs
Start date and time
UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 takes place on June 29th, at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. The event starts with the early preliminary card that will begin at 6 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. GMT.
Betting Odds
- Alex Pereira: -175 favorite
- Jiri Prochazka: +145 underdog
Tickets
UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 tickets are available for purchase now at axs.com.
UFC 303 Promo Trailer
PPV price and Live streams
UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is now available here. In The UK, UFC 303 is available on TNT Sports as well as the prelims on UFC Fight Pass.
What is Next after UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2?
The next UFC event that follows UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka is UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad at Co-op live, Manchester, UK, on Saturday 27 July 2024.