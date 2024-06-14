UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 on Saturday 29th June 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 303: “Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2”

UFC 303: “Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2” Date : Sat, Jun. 29, 2024

: Sat, Jun. 29, 2024 Location : T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV Broadcast : ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims and 10 p.m. ET for the Main Card)

: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims and 10 p.m. ET for the Main Card) Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. GMT and the Main Card at 3 a.m. GMT )

Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 Full fight card

Main Card

Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2: Light Heavyweight

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes: Featherweight

Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg: Light Heavyweight

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson: Women’s Bantamweight

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page: Welterweight

Prelims

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault: Middleweight

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili: Featherweight

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva: Featherweight

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri: Bantamweight

Early Prelims

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson: Women’s Strawweight

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday: Heavyweight

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez: Flyweight

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira: Bantamweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Tale of the Tape

Name: Alex Pereira Jiří Procházka Country: Brazil Czechia Age: 36 31 Height: 6 ft 4 in (193 cm) 6 ft 4 in (193 cm) Reach: 79 in (200 cm) 80 in (203 cm) Weight: 205 lbs 205 lbs

UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 takes place on June 29th, at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. The event starts with the early preliminary card that will begin at 6 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Alex Pereira: -175 favorite

Jiri Prochazka: +145 underdog

Tickets

UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 tickets are available for purchase now at axs.com.

UFC 303 Promo Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is now available here. In The UK, UFC 303 is available on TNT Sports as well as the prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

What is Next after UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2?

The next UFC event that follows UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka is UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad at Co-op live, Manchester, UK, on Saturday 27 July 2024.