Alex Pereira confident for short notice fight with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303: ‘I have my ancestors with me’
Alex Pereira seemingly has no qualms about fighting in just over two weeks time at UFC 303 against Jiri Prochazka in a short-notice light heavyweight title rematch, claiming his “ancestors” will lead him into battle in Las Vegas.
Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current light heavyweight kingpin, is slated to return on short-notice in a main event fight against Czech Republic star, Prochazka in just over two weeks – with the clash replacing the return of an injury-stricken, Conor McGregor.
First fighting Prochazka last November at Madison Square Garden, Pereira would turn in an impressive second round knockout win over the former undisputed titleholder, handing him his first promotional defeat to boot.
Alex Pereira confident ahead of UFC 303 fight with Jiri Prochazka
And commenting on his drafting in on short-notice to UFC 303 in a headlining capacity, Pereira who was in the process of carrying out seminars in a trip to Australia, held no qualms about fighting on short-notice.
“I understand that this fight [with Jiri Prochazka] is very close and there may be difficultes with the lead up time BUT if there is somebody that can make this happen it is me!” Alex Pereira posted on his official Instagram account. ‘POATAN!”
“This is why I am one of the biggest names in the UFC, Alex Pereira!” Alex Pereira continued. “I take risks that not one other person would be willing to take but I know I have my ancestors with me. The spirits are with me and I’m ready for it all.”
As for McGregor, the former two-weight champion is set to be sidelined for at least two months according to reports, with a potential August or September return for the veteran Irish star already targeted.
Furthermore, while the nature of McGregor’s injury has yet to be disclosed, reports have also suggested the injury suffered was not “severe”.
