Alex Pereira again mocks Jamahal Hill after KO celebration jibe: ‘Maybe he just woke up from the knockout’

Claiming Jamahal Hill “reaped what he had sown” as a result of his UFC 300 knockout loss two months ago, light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has questioned if the former had just “woke up” from the stoppage loss, after his complaints two months after the matchup.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current light heavyweight titleholder, headlined UFC 300 most recently back in April, welcoming the above-mentioned Hill back from a ruptured achilles injury for the first time.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Taking out the Dana White’s Contender Series veteran with a blistering win, Pereira winged a huge left shovel hook, felling Hill and landing a slew of ground strikes to force a stoppage and defend his light heavyweight title successfully for the first time.

And months later, ahead of his own comeback at UFC 303 later this month against Carlos Ulberg, Illinois native, Hill claimed he would beat Pereira in a future rematch – after hitting out at him for his now-viral gesturing celebration.

Alex Pereira again takes aim at rival, Jamahal Hill

Doubling down on his recent response to Hill, Pereira joked that the former titleholder had likely just woken up for the first time since his knockout defeat – questioning why it took him two months to hit out at him.

“To be honest, I don’t get why he’s (Jamahal Hill) doing this so late,” Alex Pereira told Fox Sports Australia. “It’s been almost two months. People usually do that right away, but maybe he just woke up from the knockout.”

“It’s kind of like you harvest what you seed,” Alex Pereira explained. “During Glover’s (Teixeira) fight, he was respectful. Glover, he got respect at the end. With us, he was a bit more disrespectful – so he got what he put on.”

Eyeing a return to the Octagon at the end of the summer, Pereira confirmed he would like to feature at UFC 305 in August, in a first fighting outing in Australia for the Brazilian star.

