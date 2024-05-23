Report – Carlos Ulberg replaces Khalil Rountree, set to fight Jamahal Hill at UFC 303 in June

Off the back of his impressive first round knockout win over Alonzo Menifield at UFC Fight Night St. Louis earlier this month, surging light heavyweight contender, Carlos Ulberg has reportedly accepted to replace Khalil Rountree on short-notice at UFC 303 next month, in a co-main event fight against Jamahal Hill.

Ulberg, the current number eleven ranked light heavyweight contender, featured just earlier this month in Missouri, turning in a blistering 12-second knockout win over the above-mentioned, Menifield in the pair’s reworked pairing. Earning a Performance of the Night bonus, Ulberg’s stoppage win came as his sixth consecutive victory.

Carlos Ulberg draws Jamahal Hill on short-notice at UFC 303

As for former champion, Hill, the current number three ranked divisional contender headlined UFC 300 last month in a title grudge fight with Alex Pereira, himself suffering a thunderous opening round knockout defeat in his return to the Octagon for the first time in over a year.

News of Carlos Ulberg’s booking against Jamahal Hill in place of a suspension-strikened, Rountree, was first reported by The New Zealand Herald this Thursday evening.

Prior to his knockout win over Menifield, Ulberg a staple of City Kickboxing under the tutelage of head coach, Eugene Bareman, Ulberg had turned in notable wins over the likes of Ihor Potieria, and Da Un Jung – finishing both with knockout and submission wins, respectively.

As for Hill, the Dana White’s Contender Series product headlined UFC 283 back in January of last year on enemy territory in Brazil, snatching the vacant light heavyweight crown with a decision win over former champion, Glover Teixeira.

UFC 303 takes place on June 29. during International Fight Week at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – with a welterweight fight between former champion, Conor McGregor, and Michael Chandler slated to take main event honors.

Who wins at UFC 303 next month: Jamahal Hill or Carlos Ulberg?