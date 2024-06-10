Alex Pereira calls for title fight return at UFC 305 in August: ‘Fighting in Perth would be fantastic’

Staking his claim for a return to the Octagon as soon as August later this summer, light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has welcomed the chance to fight ‘Downunder’ at UFC 305 in Perth, amid continued links to a showdown against former champion, Jiri Prochazka.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion to boot, and the incumbent light heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined for the last two months, most recently headlining UFC 300 as part of that monstrous card.

And taking main event honors, Sao Paulo knockout star, Pereira turned in a brutal opening round knockout win over former titleholder, Jamahal Hill – before aiming his bow at a return to fighting as soon as the tailend of this summer.

Alex Pereira eyes UFC 305 comeback in Australia

Welcoming the chance to score a re-run with Czech Republic star, Prochazka – who himself over the weekend confirmed he has signed a bout agreement to make his return to the Octagon, Brazilian favorite, Pereira has called his shot at an August outing in Perth, with the promotion set to host a UFC 305 pay-per-view card ‘Downunder’ again.

“That would be fantastic [fighting at UFC 305 in Australia], even more so now feeling the warmth from all the fans, the crowd and the good people,” Alex Pereria said during an interview with the Herald Sun. “Imagine me doing a fight here [in Australia], it makes me very happy.”

“It’s my third time in Australia, I was here when Anderson Silva fought (against Israel Adesanya), but I wasn’t the man I am now,” Alex Pereira continued. “I wasn’t known. Now, I can come back and train and work and I like it here, and I’m making new friends and contacts.”

First drawing Prochazka in a short-notice main event at UFC 295 back in November at Madison Square Garden, former GLORY Kickboxing two-weight champion, Pereira scored a second round knockout win over the fan-favorite striker.

