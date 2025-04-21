Watch: The UFC’s Most Terrifying Knockout Artists – Most Dangerous Punchers, Officially Unleashed

When it comes to pure knockout power, the UFC has seen a parade of heavy-handed legends leave opponents staring at the lights. In a recent official YouTube feature, the UFC spotlighted its hardest hitters, fighters whose fists have changed the course of bouts, careers, and divisions.

The UFC’s Knockout Kings and Queens

Josh Emmett, the featherweight dynamo, opens the list. Once a wrestler, Emmett discovered his knockout potential in 2017 with a crushing finish of Ricardo Lamas, and has since delivered some of the most chilling knockouts in featherweight history. His overhand right against Michael Johnson was so sudden and decisive that even seasoned commentators were left in awe, describing it as a punch backed by the “infamous Marvel Infinity stone of power.”

Alex Pereira has not only lived up to his nickname in the Octagon but also on the PowerKube machine, where he shattered Francis Ngannou’s record for the hardest punch ever recorded. Pereira’s 191,796 units on the PowerKube dwarfed Ngannou’s previous mark, and his left hook has become the stuff of nightmares for UFC middleweights and light heavyweights alike.

Sergei Pavlovich, the Russian heavyweight, has quietly assembled one of the most fearsome knockout streaks in UFC history. With six consecutive first-round knockouts, Pavlovich boasts the longest such streak in the promotion and ranks among the leaders for knockdowns per minute. His technical, precise boxing belies the raw devastation he inflicts, often ending fights before opponents can mount any offense.

UFC Knockouts

Derrick Lewis holds the all-time UFC record for knockouts, recently extending his tally to 15. Lewis’ uppercut is legendary, and his post-fight celebrations are nearly as famous as his finishes. While his title runs fell short, his ability to end a fight with a single punch has made him a perennial fan favorite and a dangerous gatekeeper in the heavyweight division.

Mandatory Credit: Josh Hedges – Zuffa LLC

Other legendary knockout artists featured in the UFC’s hardest hitters list include Dan Henderson, Chuck Liddell, Junior Dos Santos, Shane Carwin, Rampage Jackson, Anthony Johnson, Anderson Silva, Deiveson Figueiredo, Matt Brown, Tyron Woodley, Jessica Andrade, Amanda Nunes, and Tom Aspinall.

Each of these fighters has delivered moments that live forever in UFC highlight reels. Whether it’s the thudding overhand of Emmett, the record-breaking right of Pereira, or the celebratory shorts-toss of Derrick Lewis, these are the men and women whose hands have shaped UFC history, one knockout at a time.