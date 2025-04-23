MMA Fans React as Ilia Topuria aims for double champ glory: Can ‘El Matador’ dethrone Islam Makhachev at UFC 317?

ByTimothy Wheaton
Ilia Topuria is preparing to make history as he targets a second UFC title, with reports indicating he will challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship at UFC 317 this summer during International Fight Week. The bout, if finalized, would see Topuria attempt to become a rare double champion, having recently vacated his featherweight title after a dominant run in the division.

International Fight Week just got real: Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev headlines lightweight gold showdown

Ilia Topuria rose to prominence with an undefeated streak and a reputation for explosive striking and finishing ability. He captured the UFC Featherweight Championship in February 2024 by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski and successfully defended his title with a knockout win over Max Holloway at UFC 308 in October 2024. Standing in his way is Islam Makhachev, widely regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. Makhachev, 33, has established himself as the most decorated lightweight in UFC history, boasting a professional record of 27 wins and just one loss.

Since capturing the lightweight title by submitting Charles Oliveira in October 2022, Makhachev has defended his belt against top contenders, including back-to-back wins over Volkanovski and a recent submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

gettyimages 2181235943 612x612 1
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26:Ilia Topuria of Spain prepares to face Max Holloway in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

For Ilia Topuria, victory would cement his legacy as one of the sport’s few double champions and further elevate his rapid rise in the UFC. For Makhachev, a win over a surging former featherweight king would reinforce his dominance in the lightweight division and potentially set up his long-desired move to welterweight. Both fighters bring significant momentum: Topuria with his undefeated record and knockout power, and Makhachev with his technical mastery and championship pedigree.

Islam Makhachev offered HUGE route to second title charge by UFC star at welterweight

Charles Oliveira has also announced that he will be returning soon. Many fans believe that ‘Do Bronx’ will be facing Topuria for an interim title at UFC 317. The possibilities for the Spanish-Georgian striker are wide open.

MMA Fans on the UFC 317 News

“Everyone knows this is the fight the whole world needs to see, as much as people want to add Charles and Gaethje to the list let’s all be honest Islam and Ilia is the fight the world needs! It’s the one that makes sense.”

Either way this fight will certainly happen one day and I’m hyped for it!

While the fight has not been officially announced, Topuria has already begun his training camp and anticipation is building among fans and pundits.

Ilia Topuria
Image via: USA Today Sports
Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

