Jamahal Hill rips Alex Pereira for UFC 300 celebration months after loss: ‘I went to Brazil and dog walked your guy’

Former light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill has hit out at Alex Pereira two months on from their UFC 300 headliner – ripping the Brazilian star for celebrating his knockout victory, while claiming he “dog walked” Pereira’s close friend and training partner, Glover Teixeira in Brazil the year prior.

Hill, the current number three ranked divisional contender, is slated to make his return at the end of this month at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, taking on Carlos Ulberg in a reworked clash on the card’s co-main event.

As for Pereira, the Sao Paulo native – who struck middleweight spoils prior to his light heavyweight title reign began last November, has yet to be booked for his return since beating Hill, however, confirmed he is targeting an August rematch with Czech Republic star, Jiri Prochazka.

And in the time since his knockout defeat to former two-division champion, Pereira, Illinois native, Hill claimed he would work his way back to a rematch with the former – and land his own knockout victory.

Jamahal Hill rips Alex Pereira for UFC 300 celebration

Two months on from their showdown at UFC 300, Hill has now hit out at the Brazilian for his viral celebration after his knockout win, again claiming he would beat him in a future rematch.

“Now I haven’t really spoke on this but I went to Brazil and DOGG WALKED your guy in one of the most one sided ass whooping in championship history and after showed nothing but respect and paid homage!!” Jamahal Hill posted on his official Instagram account. “I’ve never celebrated over an opponent I beat and even called out my fans for disrespecting Johnny Walker after I slept him!!”

Jamahal Hill speaks out about his loss to Alex Pereira. pic.twitter.com/y8XQbxtf3x — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 5, 2024



“But because I showed competitive fire and was excited to be back after an injury that could of ended me career y’all think this was funny or cool!!” Jamahal Hill continued. “@alexpoatanpereir you really setup a punch you couldn’t get to without a weird confusing moment and did some weak sh*t but it ok because you will fight me again and my eyes won’t leave you until your (sic) as stiff as Izzy (Israel Adesanya) left you in Miami!!!”

