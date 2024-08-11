UFC champ Alex Pereira on battling addiction: ‘Sport saved me, Now I want to help others’

UFC star, Alex Pereira has claimed partaking in sports “saved” his life, amid his well-documented battle with alcohol addiction earlier in his life.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion inside the Octagon and the current undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, has been sidelined since he featured atop UFC 303 at the end of June, headlining the International Fight Week card on short-notice.

And racking up his second straight successful defense of the 205lbs title, Sao Paulo knockout king, Alex Pereira laid waste to former champion, Jiri Prochazka with a stunning second round high-kick knockout win.

Also headlining UFC 300 earlier this annum, Brazilian favorite, Alex Pereira took down Jamahal Hill with a blistering opening round knockout win – handing the former gold holder a defeat in his first Octagon appearance in over the course of a year.

Landing a pair of championships during his run with GLORY Kickboxing at both the middleweight and light heavyweight limits – Pereira was inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame last November, rounding off a stunning career in the sport.

And amid links to an end-of-year return, Pereira has opened up on his well-publicized battle with alcoholism, claiming a route to combat sports likely saved his life.

Alex Pereira opens up on battle with addiction

“I’m a guy who stopped everything, and I think I can help the kids out by sharing my story with them,” Alex Pereira said on his official YouTube channel. “It’s me, Glover. We’re going to do a training session with the kids, and I think it’s going to be great.”

“This project was arranged by our friend Michael with the help of the mayor of Vernon. I mentioned it to Poatan, and he was immediately on board, despite his busy travel schedule. But that’s how we are—we work hard and take the time to do these things for the kids, to motivate them. We want them to come to the gym, to train, and to get out of a life that has no future.”

“We’ve got a great team with us: Glover, Turman, Reggie, Melvin, and more people in the car, including my manager, Derek. We’re all heading out for this social action, which is so important. If you’ve been following my channel, you know we always try to do this kind of work.”

“I think it’s crucial to include this in the video – helping kids who are struggling with drug problems. I know firsthand how hard it is to deal with these situations, both for the kids and their families. That’s why we’re going to try to make a difference by talking to them, showing them a better path. I can speak about how sport saved me from alcohol addiction.”

“Today, I’m a UFC champion, but I always say that even if I hadn’t become a champion, I would still consider myself a champion in life. Overcoming addiction is one of the hardest things to do, so we’re going out there to offer some support, and I’m sure we’ll make a difference.”

