Robert Whittaker: UFC gearing up Alex Pereira for fight with Tom Aspinall

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker claims it should be clear as day to fight fans that the UFC is angling toward a stunning heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira next – despite reservations from Dana White about a division leap for the Brazilian.

Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion, co-headlined UFC 304 just earlier this month in Manchester, landing a defense of his title with a stunning opening round knockout win over perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes – avenging his sole Octagon defeat in the process.

As for Alex Pereira, the former middleweight champion turned in his second defense of the light heavyweight crow3n at UFC 303 at the end of June, stopping two-time foe, Jiri Prochazka with a stunning second round high-kick knockout during International Fight Week.

Robert Whittaker plots Tom Aspinall fight for Alex Pereira

And while Whittaker is preparing for his own potential title-eliminator against the unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308, he believes with Magomed Ankalaev out of the picture in a clash with Aleksandar Rakic – the UFC is angling for a super fight between Aspinall and Pereira.

“(Alex) Pereira deserves a break, he took that second fight with what’s his name and won it in outstanding fashion and then his toe was broken, so he deserves a break,” Robert Whittaker said on the MMArcade podcast. I guess I can look at it like – UFC really don’t like (Magomed) Ankalaev. Like when he fought against (Jan) Blachowicz to that draw, they wre just like, ‘Cross his name out.’”

“They’re like, yeah, like he didn’t have great rapport after that fight, right?” Whittaker questioned. “So that or it’s actually as you said, Pereira needs some time out, Ankalaev doesn’t want to sit out forever. Or, bear with me here, they’re prepping him to fight (Tom) Aspinall.”

Who would win in a heavyweight super fight: Tom Aspinall or Alex Pereira?