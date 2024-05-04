Alex Pereira plans 238lbs heavyweight move amid links to fight with Jon Jones: ‘I don’t want to get too heavy’

Linked heavily with a stunning heavyweight divisional move in pursuit of a record-setting third Octagon crown, Alex Pereira has revealed he could likely debut at the weight class as high as 238lbs – amid links to a fight with Jon Jones.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the incumbent king at light heavyweight, turned in a stunning first round knockout win over Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300 last month, successfully defending his title at 205lbs.

And welcoming the prospect of a heavyweight leap in the time since, Sao Paulo knockout star, Pereira has been continually linked with a title clash opposite current interim champion, Tom Aspinall, ultimately to no avail as of yet.

However, this week, Brazilian favorite, Pereira was offered a potential lifeline in his pursuit of a heavyweight move – with the above-mentioned, Jones weighing up a potential fight with the two-division gold holder after he returns later this year against Stipe Miocic.

“If Alex P became champion of the heavyweight division, would you guys consider him the GOAT?” Jon Jones posted. “Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight against Stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make. This killer has already defeated so many champions, and is already considered a legend to millions around the world. The most massive fight in the UFC could make. Give Alex a chance to avenge all those great Brazilian champions I’ve defeated.”



“It would be absolutely massive,” Jon Jones posted of a fight with Alex Pereira. “A guy with a chance to be three division champion and a GOAT versus the actual GOAT. Same age, different strengths. No one can argue that that would be the biggest fight in MMA history, There’s absolutely no fight that generates a payday like that. Marketing would be insane.”

Appearing at UFC 301 in his native Brazil this weekend, Pereira spoke up the chances of a future heavyweight move – as well as his plan to rematch Jiri Prochazka at 205lbs next, before claiming he didn’t want to put on a huge amount of weight to make the climb.

Alex Pereira plans heavyweight leap

“I’ve been training and evolving, and the longer it takes, the more prepared I’ll be for heavyweight,” Alex Pereira told media during a Q&A session. “I’m stronger than heavy. In a short period, I can achieve what I want, I don’t want to get too heavy to be faster. I think 108kg (238lbs) would be good.”

