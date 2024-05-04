Alex Pereira plans 238lbs heavyweight move amid links to fight with Jon Jones: ‘I don’t want to get too heavy’

ByRoss Markey
Alex Pereira plans 238lbs heavyweight move amid links to fight with Jon Jones I don't want to get too heavy

Linked heavily with a stunning heavyweight divisional move in pursuit of a record-setting third Octagon crown, Alex Pereira has revealed he could likely debut at the weight class as high as 238lbs – amid links to a fight with Jon Jones.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the incumbent king at light heavyweight, turned in a stunning first round knockout win over Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300 last month, successfully defending his title at 205lbs.

gettyimages 2148568365 612x612 1

And welcoming the prospect of a heavyweight leap in the time since, Sao Paulo knockout star, Pereira has been continually linked with a title clash opposite current interim champion, Tom Aspinall, ultimately to no avail as of yet.

READ MORE:  Ilia Topuria calls for first UFC title defense with Brian Ortega: 'He makes the most sense, he's always ready'

However, this week, Brazilian favorite, Pereira was offered a potential lifeline in his pursuit of a heavyweight move – with the above-mentioned, Jones weighing up a potential fight with the two-division gold holder after he returns later this year against Stipe Miocic. 

Alex Pereira targets UFC 308 homecoming fight at Madison Square Garden it makes total sense
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

“If Alex P became champion of the heavyweight division, would you guys consider him the GOAT?” Jon Jones posted. “Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight against Stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make. This killer has already defeated so many champions, and is already considered a legend to millions around the world. The most massive fight in the UFC could make. Give Alex a chance to avenge all those great Brazilian champions I’ve defeated.”

READ MORE:  Charles Oliveira reveals offer to serve as backup fighter to Conor McGregor - Michael Chandler at UFC 303

“It would be absolutely massive,” Jon Jones posted of a fight with Alex Pereira. “A guy with a chance to be three division champion and a GOAT versus the actual GOAT. Same age, different strengths. No one can argue that that would be the biggest fight in MMA history, There’s absolutely no fight that generates a payday like that. Marketing would be insane.” 

READ MORE:  'Sugar' Sean O'Malley shares screenshot from fabled sparring session with UFC 301's Alexandre Pantoja

Appearing at UFC 301 in his native Brazil this weekend, Pereira spoke up the chances of a future heavyweight move – as well as his plan to rematch Jiri Prochazka at 205lbs next, before claiming he didn’t want to put on a huge amount of weight to make the climb.

Alex Pereira rejects UFC 308 clash with Magomed Ankalaev in Abu Dhabi I want to fight sooner
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Alex Pereira plans heavyweight leap

“I’ve been training and evolving, and the longer it takes, the more prepared I’ll be for heavyweight,” Alex Pereira told media during a Q&A session. “I’m stronger than heavy. In a short period, I can achieve what I want, I don’t want to get too heavy to be faster. I think 108kg (238lbs) would be good.” 

Would you like to see Alex Pereira fight Jon Jones at heavyweight?

READ MORE:  UFC star Charles Oliveira confirms plan to make July return: 'I'm breathing, I'm calm, but I want to fight'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts