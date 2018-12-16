Al Iaquinta Tops Kevin Lee In Frenetic UFC Milwakuee Rematch

Top lightweights Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta threw down in a rematch of their 2014 meeting in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., December 15, 2018) UFC on FOX 31 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Lee came in off a dominant fifth-round TKO win over Edson Barboza last June. The performance got him back in the win column after he lost to Tony Ferguson.

Iaquinta, of course, filled in for Ferguson at the last minute against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 last April. He was set to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC Lincoln but withdrew due to injury. Some form of high stakes were on the line, but it wasn’t exactly clear where the winner would go in the crowded UFC lightweight division.

Round One:

The final UFC on FOX main event began with some light strikes from both sides. Lee threw a kick and missed on two right hands up top. Iaquinta shot for a takedown then landed a big spinning elbow to the delight of the crowd. ‘Ragin’ Al’ followed with a right hand. Lee pressed the action and landed a body kick along with his jab. Iaquinta worked the body. Lee went with another body kick.

Iaquinta was bloodied up a little bit already. Lee landed an inside low kick. He countered with a jab and landed a high kick. Iaquinta went for a head kick of his own. Lee scored with a big body kick. Iaquinta scored big left hand. He missed on a single leg and landed a shot. Iaquinta popped his right hand. Lee landed a hard right kick. Iaquinta went for an uppercut. The round ended with a left hook from Iaquinta.

Round Two:

Lee was snapping his jab to begin the second. He utilized footwork and the action was a bit more measured than the opening round at first. Lee landed a shot up top. He finally went for a takedown and wrenched Iaquinta to the canvas. He had Iaquinta in bad position and was landing shots. Lee looked to take Iaquinta’s back and secured a body triangle.

It appeared he would go for a rear-naked choke. Lee unloaded some punches and elbows from the back instead. Big damage scored. Iaquinta scrambled back to his feet. He scored with two punches and pushed the pace. Iaquinta worked the body. Lee landed a leg kick. Iaquinta scored with a precise jab. Lee landed a hard body kick that Iaquinta countered. ‘Ragin’ Al’ landed his slapping right hand over the top. A good round closed.

Round Three:

Iaquinta came out aggressive to start the third frame. He pressed the pace, pushing Lee towards the fence. Iaquinta was landing his counters effectively. They traded counters in the center. Lee landed another body kick. But he then went upstairs and Iaquinta avoided it easily. Iaquinta went for a takedown that was easily avoided.

Lee went for one of his own right away and got it. Iaquinta got back to his feet for a minute. Lee kept his body lock and picked Iaquinta up to slam him. He took Iaquinta’s back again, locking on a body triangle. Lee looked for the rear-naked choke. Iaquinta defended well. It was another likely round for Lee, however.

Round Four:

Lee loosely threw his jab to start the fourth. Iaquinta danced and stalked Lee down a bit. He scored with a big right. Iaquinta hurt Lee with a shot. Iaquinta snapped the uppercut. A straight right followed. Iaquinta threw a combo ending with a strong head kick. Lee landed some punches of his own. Iaquinta worked the body. A huge right landed from Iaquinta. A jab and hook followed that.

Lee snapped another body kick. Iaquinta’s output did slow somewhat in the second half of the fourth round. Iaquinta threw a low kick and a left over the top. He went for the takedown-to-spinning-elbow but it missed. Iaquinta scored with a big right hook to close the fourth frame.

Round Five:

Lee pressed the advantage to start the fifth. Iaquinta landed a light counter over the top. Lee answered wit ha right. He went for a takedown but Iaquinta defended it well. Lee rolled through to go through another takedown. It was a stalemate. The crowd grew restless. Lee went to get one hook in.

Iaquinta got out, however. Iaquinta pressed the action. Lee answered with a body kick. But Iaquinta fired right back with a combination. Iaquinta landed a huge left hook that hurt Lee. He went upstairs with the right hand and they traded strikes. Iaquinta scored with combos, stalking him down as Lee ran. A huge front kick landed up in the middle. A monster right hand wobbled Lee. Close fight; great fight.

Final Result: Al Iaquinta def. Kevin Lee via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)