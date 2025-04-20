Watch: Goliaths Gone Wild – The 39-Second Mayhem of Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Bob Sapp

ByTimothy Wheaton
Watch: Goliaths Gone Wild - The 39-Second Mayhem of Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Bob Sapp

Step right up, to the spectacle that was less a fight and more a seismic event on the MMA Richter scale: “The Dominator” Mariusz Pudzianowski vs “The Beast” Bob Sapp at KSW 19. If you ever wondered what happens when two human bulldozers charge at each other in a cage, this was the answer.

Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Bob Sapp

On one side, you had Mariusz Pudzianowski, a man who collected World’s Strongest Man trophies like they were Happy Meal toys, five titles, to be exact. On the other side, Bob Sapp, a super heavyweight with a résumé that includes flattening kickboxing phenoms and a fighting style best described as “NFL linebacker meets runaway freight train.”

Mariusz Pudzianowski bob sapp

Both men were giants in their own right, but their careers were heading in very different directions by the time they met in Łódź, Poland, in 2012. Mariusz Pudzianowski was still relatively fresh in the MMA game, eager to prove that his strength wasn’t just for show. Sapp, meanwhile, was in the middle of a 14-fight losing streak and, judging by his performance, possibly also in the middle of a nap.

The bell rang, and Mariusz Pudzianowski wasted no time, he came out swinging, dropping bombs. Sapp, perhaps recalling his glory days or maybe just looking for a soft spot on the canvas, turtled up against the ropes almost immediately. Pudzianowski, never one to let a good opportunity slip, took Sapp down. Once on the mat, the “Dominator” unleashed a flurry of punches that had the referee stepping in after just 39 seconds. Yes, you read that right, thirty-nine seconds. That’s barely enough time to microwave popcorn, let alone survive a Polish powerhouse’s ground-and-pound.

Pudzianowski ko KSW64

The crowd barely had time to settle into their seats before it was all over. Pudzianowski’s victory was decisive, emphatic, and, let’s be honest, a little bit hilarious in its brevity. Sapp, for his part, looked like he’d rather be anywhere else.

Bob Sapp

As for Pudzianowski, this win was another notch on his belt as he continued his transformation from strongman legend to MMA cult hero. His career in KSW has since featured everything from wild brawls to shock knockouts.

Eddie Hall vs. Mariusz Pudzianowski 600lb Matchup Set for KSW 105

Two former World’s Strongest Man champions, Mariusz Pudzianowski and Eddie Hall, prepare to collide in a heavyweight MMA showdown at KSW 105 in Gliwice, Poland, on April 26.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

