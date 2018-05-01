Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa Rebooked For Upcoming UFC PPV

We now know when the UFC plans to book Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa again.

If you recall, these fighters were slated to fight each other at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event last month in Brooklyn, NY.

However, the bout got scrapped once Chiesa suffered facial lacerations when former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ Conor McGregor decided to throw a dolly through the window of a van while trying to get to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

According to a report by MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, the promotion plans to have these lightweight contenders fight at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event.

Chiesa (14-3) is looking to get back into the win column as he suffered a submission loss to Kevin Lee last June, which ended up snapping a three-fight win streak.

Pettis (20-7) has been on a roller coaster ride over his last few bouts. Since dropping the lightweight title to Rafael Dos Anjos back in March of 2015, he has suffered four losses in six fights.

Part of that lack of success includes a stint in the featherweight division. He picked up a win at featherweight before an interim title bout with Max Holloway at UFC 206.



However, Pettis lost that bout and went back to lightweight. He then picked up a unanimous-decision win over Jim Miller at UFC 213.

Pettis faced Dustin Poirier on November 11, 2017 at UFC Fight Night 120 but lost the fight after tapping out due to a broken rib in the third round, although it was announced as a TKO win.

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.



Here is the updated card for the upcoming pay-per-view event:



Champ Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier – for heavyweight title

Champ Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega – for featherweight title

Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font

Khalil Rountree vs. Gokhan Saki

Yancy Medeiros vs. Mike Perry

Paulo Costa vs. Uriah Hall

Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou

Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa