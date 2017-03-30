1 5. Rashad Evans vs. Chuck Liddell:

When the UFC booked recently dethroned light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell vs. Ultimate Fighter season two winner Rashad Evans, most everyone assumed if there was a knockout, it would be “The Iceman” coming out on top.

But UFC 88 proved to be Evans’ big break. “Suga” leveled the former champ with a massive overhand right just as Liddell went to through a lead uppercut.

Evans punch got there first, and the rest is history. Liddell was knocked out cold in the second round, and continued “The Iceman’s” downfall. Liddell would retire two years later after suffering two more vicious knockouts at the hands of Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Rich Franklin.