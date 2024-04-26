UFC veteran Donald Cerrone ‘Rushed to surgery’ after nasty bull riding accident: ‘I ain’t going out like this’

UFC veteran Donald Cerrone had surgery after a bull riding accident.

Cerrone had agreed to ride Dana White’s bull, “Twisted Steel,” at the upcoming Professional Bull Riders (PBR) “Unleash The Beast” event on May 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With that, Cerrone was practising bull riding, but he suffered an injury tearing his biceps completely off the bone and had to have surgery, which White hooked up for him.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Well if y’all want to see what happened to the one-arm man, this is it. Now if you’re thinkin’ this is it, and ol’ cowboy is down and out— no sir. @danawhite hooked me up with one of the best surgeons for a full bicep tear and give it six-eight weeks and with help from @transcendHrt and I’ll be back at it. Ain’t going out like this!!,” Cerrone wrote.

After Cerrone announced the injury, White released a statement saying it was a bad idea from the start for ‘Cowboy’ to try and ride his bull.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“I thought this was a bad idea for Cowboy from the start,” White said in a statement provided to MMAmania.com. “Twisted Steel is the nastiest bull in the PBR. He’s bucked 90-percent of his riders. Let’s leave it to the pros at the PBR World Finals in Arlington.”

Dana White Accepted Donald Cerrone’s challenge

UFC CEO Dana White has been promoting his bull for quite some time, and because of that Donald Cerrone requested to ride it.

After Cerrone publicly called to ride the bull, White accepted ‘Cowboy’s’ challenge and even offered him a cash reward depending on how long he lasted.

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

“Cowboy Cerrone called [Twisted Steel] out saying that he wants to ride my bull,” White said on X. “Now, my bull is a legit badass. The last PBR guy that rode him, a professional bull rider, lasted 2.5 seconds. So, Cowboy Cerrone, I accept your challenge. I will donate $50,000 to the charity of your choice for you to ride him. If you last eight seconds, I will give you $100,000.”

Donald Cerrone last competed in MMA at UFC 276 in July of 2022 when he lost to Jim Miller by submission. He announced his retirement from MMA following the loss.