Conor McGregor backs Ryan Garcia after upset win over Devin Haney: ‘Drink responsibly every night’

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has lept to the support and defense of professional boxing star, Ryan Garcia after his shocking upset win over world champion, Devin Haney overnight in Brooklyn – praising the youngster amid continued speculation over his mental state and frame of mind.

Garcia, a former interim WBC lightweight champion, returned to the ring overnight on the East Coast, taking on arch-rival Haney in a huge, high-profile grudge fight.

Missing weight during the week by a staggering three pounds, resulting in a fine – as well as a $1,500,000 wager with Haney, Ryan Garcia ultimately forced a non-title bout with his failure to make contracted weight.

Mandatory Credit: Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

However, with many pundits and fans speculating over the mental state of an erratic and irritated Garcia throughout the build up to the event, the 25-year-old turned in a highlight performance en route to a huge upset, majority decision win.

Wobbling Haney early in the opening round of their 12 frame clash, Ryan Garcia would go on to lodge a decision victory in an upset manner, having scored a spectacular three separate knockdowns against the San Francisco native.

And with many within the combat sports community sharing their thoughts on Garcia’s psyche both before and after his win over Haney, the above-mentioned, McGregor – who travelled backstage to the California’s locker room following his knockout loss to Gervonta Daivs last year, heaped praise on his win.

Conor McGregor praises Ryan Garcia

“Yup Jesus and the sesh!” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “Ya’s know f*ck all, peasants, stay out of our ear! Well in Garcia. An amazing fight from two champions! Have now fought each other 7 times! That’s incredible. Some are just born to fight! Some aren’t. If you aren’t be sure to be a good gatherer cos I be hungry. God speed to both men and teams in this crazy world and congrats Ryan Garcia! Tonight is your night, I knew when he foguth Tank that this guy was electric. Even in defeat. I went backstage after he’d been stopped to the body last time out. Only close people were present.”

“A win or a lose will never make or break a person to me,” Conor McGregor continued. “When you know, you know. Fighters know. The real know. God knows! Now the real fight happens for the young man, too! Stay strong kid, believe in the Lord’s guidance and keep it tight like frog’s ass in Versace lad hahaha yes! Well in! Jesus is King so don’t go against what he tells you personally and internally. Keep it right and good luck lil’ bro. Drink responsibly @ProperWhiskey and @ForgedStout every night.”