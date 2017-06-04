After a fun night of fights at UFC 212 in Brazil on Saturday, UFC fans are left with much to ponder following a card full of finishes and upsets.

With a massive first-round finish in the co-main event, and a thrilling back-and-forth featherweight title fight that ended in a shocking finish, UFC 212 provided MMA fans with plenty of Monday morning water cooler fodder to discuss, and exciting new landscapes at several marquis weight divisions.

Let’s take a look back at the five biggest takeaways from UFC 212.

5. Marlon Moraes UFC Debut Disappointment

Marlon Moraes entered his UFC debut riding the crest of a 13-fight win streak, having recently vacated the WSOF bantamweight belt.

Moraes had looked like a killer outside of the octagon, finishing eight of those 13 wins. But the Brazilian came up short on Saturday, dropping a decision loss to Raphael Assuncao and never really appearing able to get into the fight.

While Moraes is still relativity young and has time to make a run in the UFC, his octagon debut left much to be desired.

Moraes was recently signed to the UFC with fellow WSOF champion Justin Gaethje. Gaethje takes on Michael “The Menace” Johnson on July 7 at the Ultimate Fighter Redemption Finale.