UFC 304’s Belal Muhammad roasts Sean Strickland following Nina-Marie Daniele’s prank gone wrong

It’s safe to say that there is no love lost between Sean Strickland and Belal Muhammad.

Despite fighting in separate weight classes, the two top-five contenders have traded barbs with one another over the last few years. Though things have quieted down between the two, a prank gone wrong by MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele has seemingly reignited their once fiery feud.

Belal Muhammad did not see this coming LOL. Congratulations @bullyb170 so happy for you! #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/iPXHxtZEl2 — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) May 16, 2024

While Daniele’s prank was fairly harmless, if not a little childish, it gave Strickland the ammunition he needed to take a dig at the first-time title challenger.

“If you told him that in person he would put his head down and walk away,” Strickland commented during the Instagram Live feed. “Then try to fight you on Twitter lol.”

It was an unusually tame response for Strickland. Still, it served its purpose, eliciting a scathing response from ‘Remember The Name’ in return.

“If sean tells you he’s gonna fight you to the death,” Muhammad wrote on X. “It means he’s gonna jab you and play defense for 25 minutes … if Sean sees your a harmless kid or homeless man on his ring camera he’s gonna walk out side with a gun and record it to make it seem like he’s crazy … if sean goes on a podcast it means he’s probably gonna cry.”

Belal Muhammad ready to cash in on first UFC title opportunity at uFC 304

Unfortunately, we’ll likely never see Sean Strickland and Belal Muhammad settle their beef inside the Octagon, but on Friday, July 27, the latter will get his first shot at UFC gold. Emanating from Manchester, England, Muhammad will headline UFC 304 as he challenges the promotion’s reigning welterweight king, Leon Edwards.

The opportunity has been a long time coming for Muhammad who is riding a nine-fight win streak, including victories over three top-10 contenders in his last four outings.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland is set to square off with one-time title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 302 on June 1. However, their co-main event has been called into question after ‘Tarzan’ claimed that the Brazilian had not yet signed on the dotted line for their potential title eliminator.