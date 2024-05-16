Islam Makhachev offers to fight Conor McGregor in August showdown: ‘Brother, everyone can finish him’

Already booked to headline UFC 302 in just over two weeks time, undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has offered to fight former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor as soon as August or September – claiming “everybody” who fights the Dubliner now, could likely finish him before the end of the bout.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight titleholder and incumbent pound-for-pound number one fighter on the promotion’s books, is slated to headline UFC 302 next month in a defense against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier in New Jersey.

Mandatory Credit: Giuseppe Cacece

Sidelined since October of last year, American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev most recently cemented his status as division best with a definitive finish over Alexander Volkanovski, landing a first round high-kick knockout win the pair’s rematch.

For McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion is finally booked to make his return from a gruesome leg injury, headlining UFC 303 at the end of next month in a three-year hiatus-snapping comeback.

Taking on former lightweight title chaser, Michael Chandler, Crumlin striker, McGregor will also return to the welterweight limit for the first time since a 2020 knockout win over Donald Cerrone.

Islam Makhachev again offers to fight Conor McGregor

And forever linked with a title fight defense against McGregor, Makhachev has offered to fight the Dubliner as soon as August if not September, claiming he would easily finish the ex-champion.

Mandatory Credit: Mike Strobe

“Why you say he (Dustin Poirier) finished Conor (McGregor) twice?” Islam Makhachev said on the Pound4Pound Show. “Brother, everyone can finish Conor – 10 times. Why not, brother? People have to be stupid to say ‘No’. Of course I will fight with him.”

“Brother, when I will fight next?” Islam Makhachev said. “October or November – I can fight August or September with McGregor. Brother, easy. This guy is not (the) same. I don’t want to like, make him feel – like look bad, but everybody knows this guy is not the same. When he was fighting with Khabib (Nurmagomedov) he was in good shape, but right now, it’s too much alcohol and too much whiskey. It’s not [the] same.”