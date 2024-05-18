Video – Conor McGregor rocks sparring partner in brand new training footage ahead of UFC 303

ByCraig Pekios
Video - Conor McGregor rocks sparring partner in brand new training footage ahead of UFC 303

It’s been nearly three years since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon.

That all changes on Friday, June 29th when the former two-division world champion returns to the main event spotlight at UFC 303. Emanating from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the Irish megastar will go toe-to-toe with former Bellator MMA champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler in a fight fans have been waiting for since it was first announced in early 2023.

Conor McGregor

With all the media obligations surrounding his feature film debut now in the books, McGregor is focusing on the task at hand — bagging his first win since January 2020. Recently, the ‘Mystic Mac’ shared some training footage, including a clip of him looking sharp and rocking his sparring partner.

READ MORE:  UFC 304's Belal Muhammad roasts Sean Strickland following Nina-Marie Daniele's prank gone wrong

McGregor also released a variety of photos from the same sparring session on Instagram.

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Will Conor McGregor Climb back into the win column?

UFC 303 will be McGregor’s first time fighting since suffering a devastating leg injury in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. ‘Mystic Mac’ has lost three of his last four bouts inside the Octagon, including his record-breaking encounter with former lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The last time he saw his hand raised was following a 40-second shellacking of UFC Hall of Famer Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246.

READ MORE:  Video - UFC star Alex Pereira pranks his kids dressed as grizzly bear: 'Always bringing that chama energy'
READ MORE:  3 Most Anticipated MMA Fights of 2024

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts