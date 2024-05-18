Video – Conor McGregor rocks sparring partner in brand new training footage ahead of UFC 303

It’s been nearly three years since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon.

That all changes on Friday, June 29th when the former two-division world champion returns to the main event spotlight at UFC 303. Emanating from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the Irish megastar will go toe-to-toe with former Bellator MMA champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler in a fight fans have been waiting for since it was first announced in early 2023.

With all the media obligations surrounding his feature film debut now in the books, McGregor is focusing on the task at hand — bagging his first win since January 2020. Recently, the ‘Mystic Mac’ shared some training footage, including a clip of him looking sharp and rocking his sparring partner.

McGregor also released a variety of photos from the same sparring session on Instagram.

Will Conor McGregor Climb back into the win column?

UFC 303 will be McGregor’s first time fighting since suffering a devastating leg injury in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. ‘Mystic Mac’ has lost three of his last four bouts inside the Octagon, including his record-breaking encounter with former lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The last time he saw his hand raised was following a 40-second shellacking of UFC Hall of Famer Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246.