Oleksandr Usyk earns hard fought split decision win over Tyson Fury to win undisputed championship – Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Ukraine heavyweight star, Oleksandr Usyk has minted himself as the first undisputed heavyweight world champion in professional boxing in over 25 years tonight in Riyadh, landing a hard-fought split decision (115-112, 113-114, 114-113) triumph against WBC champion, Tyson Fury.

Usyk, who now adds the Morecambe Bay native’s WBC crown to his IBO, IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight crowns, did so in gruelling fashion against the British heavyweight, landing a stunning ninth round knockdown to boot in a thrilling encounter.

Fury, who had been sidelined since his victory over former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou late last year in Saudi Arabia, struggled with the timing and aggression of Oleksandr Usyk in the opening salvo of three rounds, before finding his range with a signature uppercut midway through the fight.

However, the British star and his corner were firmly sent to panic stations moments before the ninth round ended, with Usyk timing a wonderful left hook upstairs, rocking Fury and sending him back to the ropes with his legs far from study beneath him.

And looking to force the issue in the remaining seconds, Usyk tried to find a knockout blow on the feet with Fury stumbling and narrowly evading, before meeting the canvas.

Forced to a standing eight count and saved from the bell, Fury failed to overcome rounds in favor of the Ukrainian favorite in the remaining three frames — suffering his first professional defeat in boxing in the process.

Welcoming the chance to fight Usyk in the future in an immediate championship rematch, Fury claimed that given Ukraine’s ongoing war with invading, Russia, fans, pundits and judges alike were naturally going to favor Oleksandr Usyk if the bout went to the scorecards — before proclaiming he should have won the bout via decision.

Below, catch the highlights from Oleksandr Usyk’s decision win over Tyson Fury in Riyadh

