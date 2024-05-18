Drake slaps massive $565,000 bet on Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk in undisputed title fight tonight

Canadian musician, Drake may currently find himself embroiled with fellow music star, Kendrick Lamar, however, that hasn’t stopped the star splashing cash once more on a high-profile combat sports fight – this time slapping over half a million dollars on Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk in the pair’s heavyweight title fight tonight in Saudi Arabia.

Fury, the current WBC heavyweight champion, features in the first undisputed heavyweight title fight for 25 years tonight as he returns to Riyadh, taking on Ukraine star, Usyk in a monstrous heavyweight title tangle.

Sidelined since last year, Morecambe native, Tyson Fury narrowly left the region with his unbeaten professional record in tact, suffering a knockdown en route to a close decision win over former UFC heavyweight titleholder, Francis Ngannou.

Drake backs Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh

And as for current WBA, IBO, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion, Usyk, the fan-favorite pugilist improved to 21-0 himself back in August, knocking back the threat of Daniel Dubois with a ninth round knockout win in Poland.

Sure to garner massive attention tonight in the Middle East, Fury’s title fight showdown with Usyk has landed a huge wager in the process, namely in the form of Drake – who awaits a payout worth over $1,000,000 – with the Canadian placing a $565,000 bet on the British fighter to unify the titles.

Drake has bet $565,000 on Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk tonight… pic.twitter.com/N1ZT2WEUKw — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 18, 2024

Most recently, Drake landed himself a hefty payout after wagering $675,000 on current light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira to retain his championship crown at UFC 300 back in April – with the Brazilian scoring a first round knockout win over challenger, Jamahal Hill.

However, prior to that victory, Drake lost $700,000 betting on former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland to defeat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 earlier this year in his native Canada.

Is Drake right to back Tyson Fury to take out Oleksandr Usyk?