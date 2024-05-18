Michael ‘Venom’ Page accepts fight with ‘Annoying’ Ian Garry for UFC 303: ‘He inspires me to get in shape’

If it gets him a fight with Ian Machado Garry, welterweight fan favorite Michael ‘Venom’ Page will step into the Octagon next week.

After failing to goad three-time title challenger Colby Covington into a fight at UFC 303 on June 29, Garry has turned his attention toward a potential scrap with the former Bellator MMA star. Speaking with Sky Sports, Page confirmed that he had verbally accepted the fight.

However, Page made it clear that no contracts have been drawn up for a fight between the two stars just yet.

Still, ‘Venom’ is more than ready to sign on the dotted line and jump straight into camp if it means throwing hands with ‘The Future.’

“I’d fight [Ian] next week,” Page said. “If I have to lose x amount of weight for that fight, I’ll do it next week. It’s not a problem… I’ve never actually met him, but I never like to judge too much from a distance. But he inspires me to get in shape because he has an annoying air about him. “If there was any motivation needed, it’s just him talking.”

‘Venom’ accuses ian Machado Garry of ‘riding the coattails’ of more famous fighters

Ever since it was announced that the promotion’s return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey would be headlined by the return of Conor McGregor, Garry has been desperate to get on the card to share the spotlight with his hero.

“He likes to just hang on the back of people’s coattails. He sees Conor McGregor and gets excited and now he has just changed it,” Page added.

As much as ‘Venom’ would love the opportunity to serve Garry a piece of humble pie on MMA’s biggest stage, it ultimately doesn’t matter who steps inside the cage with him, so long as it puts him one step closer toward a shot at the 170-pound title.

“So, it doesn’t matter if I fight this schmuck or some other schmuck,” Page said. “But either way, you know, I preferably like to go forward, you know. I want to be back in the title picture.”

MVP made his promotional debut at UFC 299 in March, scoring a win over Kevin Holland. The victory immediately thrust Page into the welterweight top-15, occupying the No. 13 spot — six spots behind Garry at No. 7.