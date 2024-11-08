Exclusive | Zhilei Zhang Picks Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury Winner and is Ready to Face Both ‘Without Hesitation’

Chinese boxing star Zhilei Zhang will have a close eye on next month’s highly anticipated rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

In May, Usyk scored a split decision victory over ‘The Gypsy King’ in Saudi Arabia to become boxing’s first unified heavyweight world champion in more than two decades. On Saturday, December 21, they’ll run it back in what will likely be one of the biggest rematches in the history of the sport.

Hoping to face the winner is the WBO’s No. 2 ranked heavyweight contender, Zhilei Zhang. Winning a silver medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, Zhilei has amassed an impressive 27-2 record as a pro and is coming off perhaps his biggest win yet — a fifth-round TKO against former WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder.

In an exclusive interview with LowKick MMA courtesy of AceOdds.com, Zhilei revealed who he believes will come out on top when Usyk and Fury run back their critically acclaimed scrap this holiday season.

“I hope Usyk wins because I’m a fan of his style,” he said. “I really like the way he boxes, but let’s see if Tyson Fury makes his adjustments.”

Zhilei Zhang is ready to fight either Usyk or Fury ‘without hesitation’

As for who he’d rather face, it makes no difference to Zhilei.

“Yeah, of course, I’ll do it now,” he said when asked about facing the winner. “Without hesitation.”

Zhilei scored a sixth-round TKO against Joe Joyce in April 2023 to win the interim WBO heavyweight title. He then successfully defended the belt in a rematch with Joyce five months later before surrendering the gold to Joseph Parker in March via a majority decision. He has since bounced back with his dominant showing against Wilder — a victory that has all but guaranteed him a shot at the winner of Usyk vs. Fury 2.