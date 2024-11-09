Exclusive | Zhilei Zhang Backs Mike Tyson’s Return, Calls Him a ‘God of War’ in Jake Paul Match

The southpaw heavyweight striker Zhilei Zhang grew up watching Mike Tyson’s legendary boxing career. Ahead of ‘Iron’ Mike’s boxing showdown with Jake Paul, ‘Big Bang’ Zhang has no doubt who he’s backing in this matchup. In an interview with LowKickMMA and AceOdds, the Chinese-born athlete discussed Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul.

Zhilei Zhang on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

China’s Zhilei Zhang has collected illustrious across his career such as Olympic Medals and the WBO interim heavyweight strap. Currently, the 41-year-old is ranked in the top five in heavyweight boxing after his dominant knockout win against Deontay Wilder.

China's Zhilei Zhang scored a huge knockout win against the former boxing world champion Deontay Wilder, but now every heavyweight is scared to face him. pic.twitter.com/PvoeaI60S7 — Timothy Wheaton MMA (@TimWheatonMMA) November 9, 2024

‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul took his YouTube celebrity status and transitioned it into a lucrative boxing career dispatching former UFC fighters in the ring. ‘Iron’ Mike is a legendary heavyweight boxing figure who collected world titles in the 80s and 90s with his iconic knockout power.

Soon, Jake Paul and Tyson will face off in a professional boxing showdown on November 15, which can be watched live on Netflix.

Ahead of this matchup, Zhilei Zhang offered his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. He said:

“I know a lot of people have their own opinions on this fight and whether or not it should happen, but in my opinion, I watched Mike Tyson’s fights growing up and he’s like the god of war in my mind. Now in his 60s, he’s fighting with a guy in his 20s, which is an incredible achievement already when you’re losing. I really hope for the best for him and I wish him the best and good luck.”

After his KO win against Deontay Wilder, many heavyweights are not interested in facing the knockout power of ‘Big Bang’ Zhilei Zhang. But the top-five-ranked athlete is still seeking an opponent in the near future.