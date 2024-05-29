Official – Oleksandr Usyk set to fight Tyson Fury in championship rematch on December 21. in Riyadh

Off the back of his stunning split decision victory over former WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury earlier this month, Ukraine star, Oleksandr Usyk has already agreed to a rematch with the British favorite, in the form of a December 21. re-run in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Officially announced by the Saudi Royal Court adviser, Turki Alalshikh confirmed how Usyk and Fury will share the ring for the second time this year, in December, during another Riyadh Season showcase.

Oleksandr Usyk set to rematch Tyson Fury in December

“The rematch between the undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk and the champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season,” Alalshikh posted on his official X account. “The world will watch another historical fight again. Our commitment to boxing dans continues. We hope you enjoy it.”

Sharing the ring earlier this month, unbeaten heavyweight star, Usyk turned in a dominant split decision victory over Morecambe Bay native, Fury in their undisputed championship fight – landing a ninth round knockdown on the former WBC heavyweight gold holder.

Handing Fury his first professional defeat, Usyk, a former cruiserweight gold holder became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over 25 years, minting himself as the undisputed champion for the first time since the championship reigns of Lennox Lewis which began back in 1999.

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren – who heads up Queensberry Promotions, shared his excitement at another title fight between his client and Usyk later this year.

“I spoke to him (Tyson Fury) after the fight and obviously when he got back just to make sure he’s OK,” Warren told Sky Sports. “He was very disappointed but very philosophical. The rematch was signed before the first fight took place anyway. … both fighters said they want it and we’ll go from there.”

