Zhilei Zhang lands massive fifth round KO win over Deontay Wilder in huge victory – Highlights

Chinese heavyweight favorite, Zhilei Zhang has turned in the most impressive and high-profile victories of his professional boxing career to date — laying waste to former WBC world champion, Deontay Wilder with a monstrous fifth round KO win.

Zhang, a former WBO interim heavyweight championship winner himself, had been sidelined since earlier this year, dropping a majority decision loss to common-foe, Joseph Parker back in March in Riyadh.

As for Wilder, the veteran former WBC world heavyweight titleholder succumbs to strikes for the third time in his illustrious heavyweight career, following a pair of consecutive knockout defeats against former world champion, Tyson Fury in the pair’s distinct trilogy.

And dropping his second consecutive defeat following a prior return to winning-ways with a knockout win over Robert Helenius, Tuscaloosa native, Wilder himself suffered a decision loss to Parker last year in Saudi Arabia.

Linked with a potential retirement tonight with a fourth career loss in his main event clash with Zhang, Wilder was felled in the fifth round of his headliner with the Henan native — who produced a thunderous hook knockdown, leading to a massive knockout victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Deontay Wilder’s massive KO loss in Riyadh

