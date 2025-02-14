Zhang Weili Back in Training Just Days After UFC 312 Victory Over Tatiana Suarez

Zhang Weili is wasting no time in preparing for her next challenge. Just five days after successfully defending her UFC Strawweight Championship at UFC 312, she hit the gym in Sydney, Australia.

Zhang Weili Already in The Gym

At UFC 312, held on February 9, 2025, in Sydney, Australia, Zhang Weili delivered a dominant performance against previously undefeated Tatiana Suarez. Despite entering the fight as a betting underdog, Zhang outclassed Suarez with superior striking and grappling, earning a unanimous decision victory with scores of 49-46 and 49-45. This marked her third consecutive title defense and is building her legacy as one of the greatest strawweight fighters in MMA history.

First training session post UFC 312 in Sydney pic.twitter.com/Ftqcb7XShS — Phantom Punch Breakdowns (@9h6st21_mma) February 14, 2025

Known for her discipline and game planning, Zhang’s swift return to training shows her ambition to continue improving. There is speculation that she may be preparing for a potential super fight against flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, a matchup that UFC President Dana White has hinted at as a possibility. Zhang herself has expressed interest in moving up a weight class to challenge for a second title, further cementing her status as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Zhang Weili is widely regarded as one of the hardest workers in MMA, with an intense training regimen and a highly intelligent team surrounding her. Known for her meticulous preparation, Zhang and her team dedicate countless hours to studying opponents, crafting detailed game plans, and refining every aspect of her skill set.

Zhang’s dedication to her craft, to bounce back into training so quickly after a grueling five-round fight exemplifies why she remains at the pinnacle of women’s MMA. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see what challenges she will take on next as she continues to build her remarkable legacy.