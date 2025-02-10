Zhang Weili reunites with Joanna Jedrzejczyk after UFC 312 title fight win: ‘What a performance’

A two-fight rival of Zhang Weili, former undisputed strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk shared a warm embrace both before and after the Chinese star’s dominant title defense win at UFC 312 over the course of last weekend, describing her outing in Australia as a notable performance.

Weili, the current and two-time undisputed strawweight champion, successfully retained her crown for the third time over the weekend at UFC 312, taking on the unbeaten grappling star, Tatiana Suarez.

And most definitely holding her own against The Ultimate Fighter winner, Weili rode out an impressive unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45) victory over the unbeaten challenger, handing Saurez her first-ever defeat in mixed martial arts competition.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk links up with Zhang Weili after UFC 312 win

Linked with a title super fight with current flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko next, Weili was greeted both beforehand and after her fight by a former two-time foe, ex-champion, Jedrzejczyk — who congratulated her on her stunning win in Sydney.

“And Still!!! Big congrats @ZhangWeiliMMA,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk posted on her official Instagram account. “What a performance.”

Joanna Jędrzejczyk wishing Zhang Weili luck before her fight ❤️



🎥 @UFC_CA



pic.twitter.com/r3UkB56UUv — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) February 9, 2025

Twice facing off with current champion, Weili during her decorated Octagon tenure, Polish star, Jedrzejczyk turned in one of the greatest fights of all time against the Chinese star in the pair’s title fight back in 2020, suffering a controversial split decision loss.

And matching with the current gold holder two years later on the main card of UFC 275 in Singapore, Jedrzejczyk vowed out of combat sports following a hellacious second round spinning back-fist knockout loss to Weili in their title eliminator rematch clash.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Welcoming the chance to compete at the flyweight limit in a bid to become a two-weight champion in her next outing, Weili will likely get her wish at a long-speculated pairing with the incumbent, Shevchenko according to UFC CEO, Dana White.

Whatever she has to ask me, I’m probably going to say yes,” Dana White told assembled media of a potential Zhang Weili campaign for a super fight with Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 312.