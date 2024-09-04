Watch: Yuneisy Duben Lands Jaw-Dropping KO – Claims Knockout of the Season

Yuneisy Duben, Venezuela, extended her unbeaten streak with a stunning knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series. The UFC even claims that this is the best knockout of the season.

The Venezuela-born Yuneisy Duben has had an impressive run in MMA thus far. Undefeated in her professional MMA career and all of her victories have come by way of knockout stoppage. Some victories with her hands, and some victories with her dangerous kicks. Her background is competing in Wushu and Taekwondo on the international level. In addition to her powerful strikes, she has experience in submission grappling as well.

This season on Dana White’s Contender Series, Duben entered the match as a heavy underdog against the then-undefeated Shannon Clark, coming in at 5-0. Clark was a whopping -1100 favorite. Duben delivered her first loss with authority. A thunderous overhand ended the streak of Clark and punched Duben’s ticket into the UFC.

Dana White exclaimed:

“One of the most impressive knockouts I’ve ever seen! A huge underdog!”

See below for her highlight reel worth KO that had Dana White freaking out.

“Yuneisy Duben with the knockout of the season! WHAT A KNOCKOUT! Yuneisy Duben just delivered one of the best KOs we’ve ever seen on DWCS!”

A KO so nice you have to see it twice! 👊



Yuneisy Duben with the knockout of the season! #DWCS pic.twitter.com/7H2taF2fSy — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2024