Dana White Discusses Future Projects with Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season: ‘Lots of Things Planned’

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that there are future plans in place between the promotion and Saudi Arabia.

As we know, one thing that Dana White absolutely loves is success. Over the course of the last few decades, he has played a huge role in turning the Ultimate Fighting Championship into the juggernaut it is today. Now, however, he has even more help courtesy of the company’s blossoming relationship with Saudi Arabia.

In edition to the live event there earlier this year, Turki Alalshikh is leading the charge for the country to play an even bigger role in mixed martial arts. They’re already part of the Noche UFC event at the Sphere with Riyadh Season being a primary sponsor, but it could go even further than that.

The boss spoke about these potential developments during a recent media scrum.

Dana White is asked about Riyadh Season. pic.twitter.com/9YTygLKF0G — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 28, 2024

Dana White reveals Saudi Arabia expansion plans

“No we wouldn’t go to the Sphere [with them again] but we’ll definitely do other things with them during their season.” Dana White stated at the press conference when asked about working with Turki Alalshikh. “I’ve created a great relationship with him over the last few months. I like him, and yeah, we’re going to do some stuff together. [We’ll do] lots of things. No, [I can’t say more], haha.”

Quotes via BJPENN.com

The reviews have been mixed when it comes to Saudi Arabia’s involvement in combat sports. Some believe the money involved will lead to even bigger fights and events, whereas others have seriously questions the moral side of things.

Regardless of how you look at it, though, there’s no denying that Dana White is interested. He’s already seen the success boxing and WWE have had, and his number one priority is going to be putting the UFC on the map in any way he can.