DWCS 8 Week 1 Highlights – Multiple Knockouts and Multiple Contracts

The latest season of DWCS (Dana White’s Contender Series) got off to an explosive start on Tuesday night.

As we know, DWCS has served as a great path into the Ultimate Fighting Championship for the last seven seasons. Now, for the eighth, it seems as if there’s more carnage in store after a first episode that saw four contracts handed out for four finishes.

DWCS Season 8, Episode 1 highlights

Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Wes Schultz via TKO (R2)

Closed out the show 💪



Mansur Abdul-Malik dropped huge elbows on his way to victory on #DWCS! pic.twitter.com/owY4lEQCQh — UFC (@ufc) August 14, 2024

This one turned out to be a pretty even affair as Abdul-Malik and Schultz battled it out over the course of a breathless few rounds. Mansur got his big power shots in but Schultz’s unorthodox nature brought him back into it, only for a string of brutal elbows to help get Abdul-Malik over the finish line.

Rami Hamed def. Meng Ding via unanimous decision

Hamed came in with a very standard kickboxing style and, for the most part, he was just able to outclass Meng Ding in every department. Ding had a point deducted for low blows and while Rami did enough to get his hand raised, it wasn’t enough to convince Dana White to sign him, as he became the only winner of the night to end up without a deal.

Bruno Lopes def. Mikheil Sazhiniani via TKO (R2)

Sazhiniani came out swinging and even managed to drop Lopes in the early stages of this contest, but he couldn’t get the finish he desired early on. From there, the momentum began to swing, with Lopes landing a knee to the body followed by some unanswered strikes to secure the victory.

Jose Delgado def. Ernie Juarez via TKO (R2)

Degaldo took this bout on short notice, but you wouldn’t have been able to tell. He made the DWCS fans sit up and take notice, dominating the first round before a great stepping knee led to him picking up what proved to be a convincing triumph over Juarez.

Lone’er Kavanagh def. An Tuan Ho via KO (R1)

Kavanagh and Ho spent a good portion of their fight feeling each other out, with the popular opinion being that Lone’er was the better of the two prospects heading into the contest. In the end, he exceeded everyone’s expectations with a terrifying left-hook knockout.