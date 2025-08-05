“You inspire the world” Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Message to the People of Palestine

ByTimothy Wheaton
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has voiced strong support for the people of Palestine, calling attention to the ongoing crisis in Gaza. Using his public platform, Nurmagomedov has shared messages of solidarity with Palestinian civilians, highlighting their struggle and loss of life in the region.

In a recent video, Khabib Nurmagomedov said:

“I just want to tell you guys, you inspire the world. Because of you guys, so many millions of people understand who is who. And they understand how beautiful our religion. Keep inspiring the people, keep inspiring the world.”

He added that he will one day visit Palestine.

Following reports of a surge in deaths in Gaza, Nurmagomedov made a public statement on social media, stating, “We pray for you Palestine.” The message was prompted by news indicating that over a thousand people had been killed in Gaza in a single week, underscoring the scale of human suffering taking place in the territory.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, since the start of the Israeli military offensive in October 2023, over 61,000 Palestinians have been killed. This number includes a significant proportion of civilians, with estimates suggesting that approximately 80% of those killed are civilians, including a large number of women and children. The ongoing conflict has resulted in massive displacement, destruction of infrastructure, and critical shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

UNICEF has reported that an average of 28 children are being killed daily in Gaza due to bombardment, malnutrition, starvation, and lack of vital services. This alarming rate illustrates the acute impact of the war on the youngest and most vulnerable population in the area. The humanitarian crisis continues to worsen as a result of blockades and restricted access for aid deliveries.

The situation has prompted widespread protests and calls for ceasefire across Palestinian territories and the international community. The rising starvation deaths and sustained military operations exacerbate the suffering of civilians, particularly children, who urgently require food, water, medicine, and protection.

Nurmagomedov’s use of his social media channels to voice support for Palestine is not an isolated event. He has previously posted about the crisis, sharing images and videos depicting the hardship and starvation experienced by Palestinians, and urging others to show support.

Beyond personal statements, Nurmagomedov has amplified the voices of Palestinians by sharing their stories and relaying their experiences to a global audience. Nurmagomedov continues to stress the importance of standing with those affected by war and displacement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 22: Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after his teammate Islam Makhachev of Russia wins the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
