Khabib Nurmagomedov ends feud with Ireland: ‘We love you, you are the biggest supporter of Palestine’

Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to have ended his lengthy feud with the Irish people tonight at PFL: Road to Dubai — claiming the world “loves” the country for their support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with neighboring, Israel.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC and an inductee to the promotion’s Hall of Fame, featured in the corner tonight of cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov — following a busy weekend earlier this month at UFC 311.

And coaching the unbeaten Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder en route to a majority decision win over Derry contender, Paul Hughes in a tightly-contested pairing in Dubai, Khabib Nurmagomedov added tonight’s win to his resume having guided Islam Makhachev to a submission over Renato Moicano last weekend.

Khabib Nurmagomedov praises Irish people for support of Palestine

Engaged in a long-time feud and war of words with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor during their respective Octagon tenures in their 2018 lightweight title fight, Nurmagomedov attempted to squash his beef with the Irish nation following tonight’s event in the Middle East, praising their support for Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

I just want to say one thing, one thing, it’s all these things beginning from my side and other guy [Conor McGregor] when we were fighting,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told following PFL: Road to Dubai. “But, don’t forget, Ireland is the biggest supporter in the world for Palestine. Don’t forget about this.We l ove you guys, you, your government, everybody. Here, inside the cage, only competition. MMA, all about respect. We love you guys because you guys support (0:25) our brother in Palestine. We love you guys. I just want to let you know.”

Taking on bitter rival, McGregor in a heated lightweight title fight in the main event of UFC 229, Nurmagomedov would successfully defend the crown for the first time in an eventual fourth round face crank submission win.