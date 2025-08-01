The International Federation of Muay Thai Associations (IFMA) has taken a significant step by banning the Israeli flag and anthem from all its international events. This decision comes in response to the killing of Ammar Hamayel, a 13-year-old Palestinian athlete, which has sparked widespread condemnation. The federation also announced that no Muay Thai event will be hosted or supported in Israel until further notice.

Israeli athletes will still be allowed to compete but only as neutral individuals, a status similar to that given to athletes from Russia and Belarus.

Ammar Hamayel was shot and killed near Ramallah by Israeli forces, according to reports from local human rights organizations. The boy’s death has been described as tragic and has galvanized the Muay Thai community and other international sports bodies to speak out against violence affecting children caught in conflict zones.

IFMA President Sakchye Tapsuwan issued a statement calling for an end to silence regarding such incidents. “When a child, a young ambassador of peace, is killed, silence is no longer an option,” he said. The federation emphasized the importance of protecting fundamental values in sport and expressed hope that other organizations would follow its lead.

The ban reflects a movement in international sports to take stances on human rights and political issues. By prohibiting symbols of Israel from its events, IFMA is signaling its condemnation of the actions that led to Ammar’s death and is holding the state accountable. The decision also serves as a form of peaceful protest, asserting that violent actions which endanger children cannot be overlooked. The federation’s move has been welcomed by some supporters who see it as a necessary action to uphold justice and raise awareness.

In recent weeks, the region has seen an escalation in violence resulting in multiple civilian casualties, including children.These events continue to draw international attention and calls for ceasefires to prevent further loss of life.

Current figures from reputable sources highlight the catastrophic scale of civilian harm in Gaza due to recent military escalations. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza states that more than 60,034 people have died, and nearly a third (about 18,592) of these are children – meaning roughly 31% of those killed are under the age of 18. This figure aligns with assessments by multiple humanitarian organizations and has been further corroborated by independent surveys.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) conducted a mortality survey among its staff and families and found that nearly half (48%) of those killed from blast injuries were children, and 40% were under 10 years old. The death rate among children in Gaza has increased dramatically, with the mortality rate for children under five rising tenfold compared to prewar estimates, and babies less than one month old experiencing a sixfold increase in mortality rates.