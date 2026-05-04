Tom Aspinall Provides Injury Update, Confirms Comeback Plans

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall believes he will be cleared for contact training soon, and his eye is healing well.

Aspinall suffered a double eye poke at UFC 321 during his heavyweight title fight with Ciryl Gane, after which the bout was declared a no-contest, and the Brit retained his heavyweight strap.

Britain’s Tom Aspinall leaves the ring after being hit in the eye while fighting France’s Ciryl Gane during their UFC heavyweight title bout at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi early on October 26, 2025. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Aspinall had to undergo double eye surgery after that incident, and in the past few months, although he’s been back in the gym training, he’s not yet cleared to spar.

In Aspinall’s long absence, Gane and Alex Pereira will fight for the interim 265-pound championship on June 14, and the winner is expected to meet Aspinall in a heavyweight title unification bout later this year.

Tom Aspinall update

In a recent video, while returning home from the eye hospital, Tom Aspinall shared a message with fans regarding his eye injury. The Brit says things are progressing well, and the doctors may soon give him the green light to start sparring.

“Things are progressing fu*king nicely, which I am very happy about. They are saying that pretty soon, if things keep moving in the right direction, I will be cleared for contact. I am back in the gym, I am back training, no sparring just yet.”

Aspinall is still not sure when he will return to the octagon, but is confident that by law he will fight the soon-to-be-crowned interim heavyweight champion, and the UFC has told him the same.

“No specific month [for my return]. I am waiting to get clearance which is going to be coming soon. Any specific months depends on the UFC.”

Check out Tom Aspinall’s comments below: