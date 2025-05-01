Belal Muhammad confirms “nothing” will stop him walking out with Palestine flag at UFC 315

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has confirmed that nothing will stop him from walking out with the Palestinian flag at UFC 315.

As we know, Belal Muhammad has worked incredibly hard to get to the top of the welterweight division – and it’s been a lifelong journey to get to this point. The man known as ‘Remember The Name’ was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois by Palestinian parents, and he has proudly represented the country of Palestine throughout the course of his career.

Since the current escalation of the Israel/Palestine that’s been happening in the country since October 2023, Belal Muhammad has been more outspoken than ever in support of his homeland.

Following a few question marks regarding whether or not he’d be allowed to wear his country’s flag for his upcoming fight at UFC 315, Belal Muhammad decided to clear things up.

Belal Muhammad sends a message

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Muhammad told MMA Fighting about walking out with the Palestinian flag. “We’ve talked about it and they’ve accepted it. Nothing is going to stop me from doing it.”

“It’s hard, especially right now,” Muhammad said. “It’s been over two years now where they’re dying, they’re starving, the people over there are in so much pain. The world’s just watching it. The world’s just coming up with excuses for it. It’s wild.”

“Like I said, I’ve just been getting so many messages, people just wanting to know what’s happening there because they see me carrying that flag and what it means and what it means to me,” Muhammad said. “If you’re human, you want to know what’s going on there. If you’re human and you see it and you ignore it, you’re not really human.

“You don’t have a soul. If you can see kids starving, if you see kids dying, if you see all their suffering and you just turn your head away, look at yourself in the mirror and really ask yourself: What would you do if those people were from a different country? What would I do if those people weren’t Arab? What would I do if those people weren’t this color?

“Just so many people out here that are afraid to speak up, afraid to say something, afraid to do anything because they’re afraid of the consequences. There shouldn’t be consequences for being human.”

