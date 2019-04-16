Yoel Romero Calls Out Israel Adesanya Amid Jon Jones Beef

Israel Adesanya has solidified himself atop the UFC middleweight mountain.

The newly-crowned interim champion outlasted Kelvin Gastelum in a classic war in the main event of last Saturday’s UFC 236 from Atlanta, Georgia.

Now, he’ll battle it out with Robert Whittaker to determine who the best middleweight truly is as a result. However, “The Last Stylebender” also had a beef brewing with UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones due to their endless trash talking. The pair have been taking shots at one another through social media for the past several days.

Adesanya referred to Jones as the final boss in a video game at one point. This prompted former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero to get in on the fun.

The Cuban wrestling champion asked what level boss he is, captioning the post with his classic “#seeyousoonboi,” and “ iluhju “:

Should Romero decide to hang around 185 pounds, a meeting with Adesanya could be inevitable. Romero has consistently nudged himself into the title picture. If Adesanya’s unification bout with Whittaker doesn’t go his way, the Nigerian might just find himself standing across the cage from “The Soldier Of God” next.

Romero’s only two losses in the UFC have come against Whittaker. His last fight was at UFC 225 in June of last year. Whittaker defeated him via split decision after another amazing five-round war. Romero remains in the title discussion because of his two close fights with the champion.

Will a similar situation unfold with Adesanya?