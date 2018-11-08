Yoel Romero Aims For Anderson Silva With Costa Out

Yoel Romero just can’t seem to make it to the Octagon to face Paulo Costa. As a result, it’s time Romero aims for another big name.

A report arrived from ESPN today (November 7, 2018) that Romero and Costa’s expected main event at the UFC’s January 19’s event from Brooklyn, New York, had been called off. Costa reportedly suffered a minor injury and was forced out.

This was the second time the fight fell apart. It was originally announced for last weekend’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. But Romero said he needed more time to return, citing an orbital injury he suffered against Robert Whittaker.

Costa wants to return sometime in March to face Romero. However, the Cuban wants to stay on the card. He’s reportedly aiming or a fight with legendary former champ Anderson Silva as a result. ‘The Spider’ is set to return from suspension due to a failed USADA drug test. Silva was exonerated for because of a tainted supplement. He was eligible to return last month.

It would be quite the change of plans for ‘The Soldier of God’ if it did happen. Costa is one of the fastest-rising knockout artists in the UFC. He knocked out Uriah Hall at July’s UFC 226 to stay undefeated. Silva, meanwhile, is arguably considered the greatest fighter in UFC history. However, he’s 43 years old and has one official win since October 2012.

The UFC has not decided which direction to go with either fighter as of this writing.