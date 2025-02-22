Xzibit Stands by Conor McGregor Despite Controversies: “It’s About the Vision”

West Coast rapper Xzibit has made headlines for his decision to partner with Conor McGregor’s Greenback Records, even as the UFC star faces ongoing legal and public controversies. McGregor, known as much for his polarizing persona outside the octagon as his fighting skills within it, has been embroiled in numerous legal battles, including allegations of assault and sexual misconduct. Yet, Xzibit remains steadfast in his support for the Irishman.

Xzibit Stands by Conor McGregor

Speaking about his decision to work with Conor McGregor, Xzibit has emphasized the unique vision and approach that the former UFC champion brings to the music industry. “We’ve seen athletes try to do the label thing,” Xzibit explained. “But Conor’s not trying to rap or chase trends. He’s treating this like fight promotion-focused, strategic, and aggressive.”

Despite Conor McGregor’s controversial history, which includes a recent civil case in Ireland where he was found liable for sexual assault, Xzibit has chosen to focus on their shared goals rather than past scandals. Xzibit’s collaboration with Greenback Records came after a trip to Ireland where he met Conor McGregor’s team.

The rapper was impressed by the fresh perspective of the label’s staff. “These are music people and business people who know what they’re doing,” Xzibit said, adding that this gave him the confidence to move forward despite McGregor’s reputation.

McGregor’s controversies have ranged from high-profile incidents like the infamous UFC bus attack to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including a recent lawsuit filed in January 2025 regarding an alleged incident during the 2023 NBA Finals. While these issues have cast a shadow over McGregor’s public image, Xzibit has chosen to focus on what he sees as an opportunity for innovation.

In a recent interview, Xzibit addressed why he continues to stand by McGregor despite public backlash. He said:

“I’m not blind to what’s going on. But I’ve seen something in this partnership that goes beyond the headlines. It’s about creating something real and lasting in an industry that needs it. He doesn’t need to do it for money. He just wants to build a record label that kicks everyone else’s ass, and that’s his gratification. He is looking to promote these labels and artists like he does fighters. Press conferences, showing up, being involved and engaging, hyping and then delivering. That’s really big, we can hype it up all we want but if we don’t deliver we are fucked. So we got to punch somebody in the face and that’s exactly what we plan to do.”

He acknowledged that working with McGregor comes with risks but expressed confidence in their ability to deliver results.